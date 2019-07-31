Ajman DED seizes AED15 million in counterfeit goods during H1 2019

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman DED, has announced the seizure of 1,223,788 counterfeit goods during the first half of the current year. The seizures include perfumes, cosmetics, shoes, accessories, bags, foodstuff, stationery, cans and other stuff, valued at AED15 million.

Commenting on the results, Abdullah Nasser Alnuaimi, Director of Control and Consumer Protection at Ajman DED, said, "Promoting commercial control and consumer protection constitutes the main strategic goal of the DED."

"We work on promoting the positive practices in the emirate’s markets and combat any negative practices which prejudice the rights of trademark owners and consumers, through the continuous control of establishments operating in the emirate, the enhancement of the legal awareness among different stakeholders," he added.