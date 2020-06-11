UrduPoint.com
Ajman DED Shuts Down Factory Selling Counterfeit Engine Oil Worth AED 20 Million

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:45 AM

Ajman DED shuts down factory selling counterfeit engine oil worth AED 20 million

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Ajman's Department of Economic Development has seized counterfeit engine oil valued at AED20 million after an investigation revealed they were being marketed under international brand Names in a factory in Ajman's Industrial Area.

Some 100,000 containers were confiscated by the Control and Consumer Protection Department, and the factory was immediately fined and closed, Ajman DED said in a statement Wednesday.

Abdulla Ahmed Alhemrani, Assistant Director-General for Economic Registration and Control Affairs, said that Ajman DED spares no effort to combat commercial fraud and counterfeit goods.

"To this effect, inspection campaigns are being regularly carried out to curb such practices that harm the interests of investors and trademark owners," he said.

These products, he added, pose a risk to consumers and could cause damage to property, as they fail to comply with international specifications and standards.

