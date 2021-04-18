Ajman DED signs a cooperation agreement with noon.com

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) signed a cooperation agreement with noon.com, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, to support the growth and success of small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs in the emirate, including the members of the Small and Medium Enterprises Programme "Tazeez", the members of the "Riyada" programme for practicing economic activities at home, and the holders of e-commerce licences.

This agreement comes in line with the rapid and steady growth in e-commerce rates that the world is witnessing as a result of changing consumer patterns and to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdulla Bin Nassir Al Nuaimi , the Director of Planning and business Development, Ajman DED, said, "Through this cooperation, we aim to inspire innovation, encourage local entrepreneurs and assist in the SMEs' digital transformation in the emirate, with which we seek to provide the best tools to achieve growth and success in light of the challenges facing them, the latest of which is the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, this cooperation allows entrepreneurs to market and promote their products through the electronic platform "Noon Mahali", which contributes to their spread in new markets and raising their sales percentages, in addition to provide customized online training courses designed to guide sellers through the best practices of online selling, Including how to improve and expand their offerings to better reach customers across the region.

Al Nuaimi added, "This Agreement strengthens the partnership with the private sector, which has become a major partner and supporter of the government sector in achieving its strategic vision. We continue to devote our efforts to cooperation with industry-leading institutions that provide knowledge and resources to the SMEs."

Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief of Staff, noon.com, said, "One of the founding goals of noon.com was to support regional entrepreneurs and build a thriving ecommerce ecosystem that gives all enterprises, no matter their size, a level playing field and chance to compete better in their own market. Over the years, we have welcomed hundreds of hundreds of thousands of SMEs to our platform, and now with Mahali, we are creating an additional opportunity for local talent to expand their reach to customers. We are excited to work with the Ajman Department of Economic Development to support SMEs in the emirate."