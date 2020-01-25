Ajman Department of Finance signs agreement to activate Pay’s e-wallet in MBME’s kiosks

As part of its commitment to support the digital transformation plan in the emirate of Ajman and improve the quality of all electronic payments, Ajman’s Department of Finance has announced that self-service kiosks will be a part of Ajman Pay’s payment channels and customers will be able to register and top-up through MBME’s smart kiosks

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) As part of its commitment to support the digital transformation plan in the emirate of Ajman and improve the quality of all electronic payments, Ajman’s Department of Finance has announced that self-service kiosks will be a part of Ajman Pay’s payment channels and customers will be able to register and top-up through MBME’s smart kiosks.

Under this agreement, MBME (My Bill My Everything) will integrate the service of registration and top-up of Ajman Pay’s e-wallet through its 800+ active MBME smart payment Kiosks distributed throughout UAE and 6 customised Ajman Pay branded kiosks that will be placed strategically in the emirate of Ajman. Moreover, customers will be able to pay for all of Ajman government services at these smart kiosks in the near future.

Commenting on this partnership, Marwan Ahmad Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: "Ajman’s Department of Finance is keen to forge strategic partnerships to shed light on the important role of Ajman Pay in supporting the UAE Vision 2021 and the strategy of the emirate of Ajman."

"This agreement with MBME and Smart Cube comes to meet the needs of customers who now prefer electronic payment options over traditional ones to complete their transactions. And given the widespread presence of MBME’s smart payment kiosks across the UAE, it has become easier for customers to register and top-up their Ajman Pay’s e-wallet," he added.

Meanwhile, Abdulhadi Mohammed, CEO of MBME said: "MBME is proud to partner with Ajman’s Department of Finance and Smart Cube. We are pleased to add the service of "Registration and top-up of Ajman Pay’s e-wallet" to our suite of services available in our smart payment kiosks that are distributed across the UAE.

Developed with conformity based on the latest technologies, MBME’s smart payment kiosks are a new platform for Ajman Pay’s customers to register and top-up their e-wallet anytime, anywhere."

"Our partnership with Ajman’s Department of Finance is an important step towards achieving the emirate’s complete digital shift and improving the quality of services provided to the public in a way that saves time and effort through easy access to MBME’s smart payment kiosks," he added.

Mohammed Al Falasi, Director General of Smart Cube said: "This partnership between Ajman’s Department of Finance, Smart Cube and MBME represents a significant leap in the efficiency of services as it will facilitate the registration in Ajman Pay’s e-wallet that is designed according to the highest international standards. We are delighted to be the technical partner of the Ajman’s Department of Finance and the developer of Ajman Pay’s systems, and we look forward to developments and updates that will not only provide customers with a smooth payment experience but will also ensure that they conduct their transactions as quickly as possible."

MBME is one of the leading providers of smart self-service kiosks in the UAE with the widespread availability of its devices across the country. The company continues its efforts that seek to expand the scope of its work by providing quality services to many government and private departments in the UAE.