Ajman Department of Finance’s council meets to discuss institutional risks and developmental plans

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Finance, has chaired the department’s leadership council meeting, which explored several topics related to the department's institutional risks, internal audits, key performance indicators and developmental plans.

The council, which included Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, and several senior officials, reviewed the risk management policies and the countermeasures taken to enhance efficiency across the department's divisions.

A comprehensive report and completion timeline for the various projects and initiatives rolled out by the Department of Finance during the first quarter of 2021 were also discussed, evaluated, and compared against set targets.

The department stated that they are exerting all efforts to improve provided services, in line with Ajman Vision 2021, which aims to build a happy society and a sustainable green economy.