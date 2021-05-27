Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning reduces fines by 50%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, the Municipality & Planning Department of Ajman announced that it will reduce the value of fines applicable to companies, institutions and individuals by 50 percent.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department, said that the leadership aims to create a motivating environment for investors and provide them with all forms of support, amidst the current conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting that the decision is in line with the emirate's vision and strategy.

The department prioritises local businesses, supports successful and distinguished projects, and assists residents and provides them with the best services, as well as publishes clear circulars about the requirements for avoiding fines, he added.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, stated that the decision covers fines dating from 1st January, 2008, to 16th May, 2021, while urging people concerned to quickly pay their fines to benefit from the discount.