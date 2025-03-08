Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Office

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) AJMAN, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has successfully concluded its participation in ITB Berlin 2025, held in Berlin from March 4 to 6.

The exhibition witnessed significant attendance and widespread participation from key industry leaders, tour operators, and travel enthusiasts from around the world. The department showcased Ajman’s top offerings in tourism, culture, and hospitality through various activities.

As part of its participation in this prestigious global event, ADTD highlighted its ongoing efforts to achieve the goals of Ajman’s visionary strategy for sustainable development and to position the emirate as an ideal destination for international tourism businesses exploring emerging markets.

During the exhibition, ADTD signed a partnership agreement with Pure Touristik to establish a representative office in the European market, covering Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This collaboration aims to enhance the promotion of Ajman’s tourism sector, attract more visitors from Europe, and open new communication channels with tourism companies, investors, and destination management firms. The initiative will help strengthen business and tourism cooperation, support international cultural relations, and highlight Ajman’s unique position as a sustainable tourism and environmental destination.

The exhibition also saw the participation of leading travel agencies and hospitality establishments from Ajman. These key industry players played a vital role in promoting Ajman’s thriving hospitality sector and enhancing its tourism appeal.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, stated: “The significant turnout at our pavilion during ITB Berlin 2025 reflects our ambitious vision to elevate local tourism by showcasing Ajman’s top attractions and positioning the emirate as a world-class travel destination. Our participation in this prestigious platform reaffirms our commitment to highlighting key investment opportunities and expanding strategic partnerships in alignment with the leadership’s vision to drive tourism development and build a strong, sustainable economy.”

ADTD’s participation in this major event is part of its ongoing efforts to boost Ajman’s tourism sector, which has witnessed remarkable growth, with an 8% increase in international visitors and a rise in tourism revenues compared to 2023. ITB Berlin 2025 serves as a significant platform for opening new horizons, attracting investments, and expanding global partnerships, further strengthening Ajman’s dynamic and flourishing tourism industry.