Ajman Digital Government participates in UN Public Service Forum

The Ajman Digital Government participated in the United Nations, UN, Public Service Forum, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 24th to 26th June, 2019

The event theme was entitled, ‘Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through effective Delivery of Services, Innovative Transformation and Accountable Institutions'.

Ohoud Ali Shehail, Director-General of Ajman Digital Government, participated in two workshops during the forum. The first was entitled, 'Transfiguring Digital Transformation for the Sustainable Development Goals', while the second addressed the role of leadership in the era of digital transformation and disruptive technologies.

"We are honoured to participate in the event, which celebrates public services. We discussed critical issues with representatives of governments, departments and global companies," Shehail said.

She added that the Ajman Digital Government aims to keep pace with the latest developments in the field of digital transformation and public services, by exchanging expertise and knowledge, highlighting experiences and achievements, and shaping the future with distinguished partners.

The forum was attended by many ministers, government officials and experts from around the world.