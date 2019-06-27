UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Digital Government Participates In UN Public Service Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Ajman Digital Government participates in UN Public Service Forum

The Ajman Digital Government participated in the United Nations, UN, Public Service Forum, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 24th to 26th June, 2019

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The Ajman Digital Government participated in the United Nations, UN, Public Service Forum, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 24th to 26th June, 2019.

The event theme was entitled, ‘Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through effective Delivery of Services, Innovative Transformation and Accountable Institutions'.

Ohoud Ali Shehail, Director-General of Ajman Digital Government, participated in two workshops during the forum. The first was entitled, 'Transfiguring Digital Transformation for the Sustainable Development Goals', while the second addressed the role of leadership in the era of digital transformation and disruptive technologies.

"We are honoured to participate in the event, which celebrates public services. We discussed critical issues with representatives of governments, departments and global companies," Shehail said.

She added that the Ajman Digital Government aims to keep pace with the latest developments in the field of digital transformation and public services, by exchanging expertise and knowledge, highlighting experiences and achievements, and shaping the future with distinguished partners.

The forum was attended by many ministers, government officials and experts from around the world.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ajman Baku Azerbaijan June 2019 Event From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

7 minutes ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

7 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

9 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.