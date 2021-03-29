Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 strategic performance report

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the third meeting of the Ajman Executive Council in 2021, which was held at Ajman University.

The meeting discussed Ajman’s 2020 strategic performance report and its Emiratisation plan, as well as several local economic and environmental issues.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar stated that Ajman is working in conjunction with the Federal Government to launch a series of initiatives and policies aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in several competitive areas.

On the economic front, the council reviewed a study on the vertical urban expansion of local economic and industrial establishments, to highlight the lessons learnt from related global practices related to the drafting of floor models of buildings in Ajman.

The council also approved a related policy according to sustainable development standards.

Under the framework of the Ajman Government’s keenness to adopt green economy principles, the council was briefed about an environmental impact study on several ongoing and future economic activities in the emirate, as environmental considerations have become key requirements for regulating economic activities in different countries.

The report by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee on the current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the capacities of hospitals and clinics, as well as the major steps and procedures adopted by the emirate during the Holy Month of Ramadan to curb the spread of the virus, was also reviewed by the council.

The council approved the committee’s recommendations to prohibit the establishment of Ramadan tents and the distribution of meals in front of houses, stressing the necessity of implementing appropriate precautionary measures.

The council was also briefed about the emirate’s regular digital transformation plan report, as several traditional services have been added to the list of services to be automated.