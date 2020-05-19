Ajman Executive Council, Ministry of Community Development, Emirates Foundation join forces to promote volunteering

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council, the Ministry of Community Development and the Emirates Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to promote volunteering.

The MoU is part of a strategic partnership to motivate talents, develop skills, and provide information to support all entities involved in volunteer projects, in response to the UAE Volunteers Platform and the national volunteering campaign, "volunteers.ae," organised by the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis.

It reinforces the overall coordination and cooperation of the three entities in areas of mutual concern, enabling them to benefit from their significant capacities and expertise.

It also enables the three entities to develop high-quality volunteering services, exchange opinions and expertise and provide consultations to support volunteer activities.

According to the MoU, Ajman’s volunteer work programmes and initiatives will be harmonised with national volunteer programmes and initiatives, to achieve mutual benefits from available databases of volunteer initiatives and local volunteers.

The MoU will also highlight available volunteer opportunities in Ajman, enable local government and non-governmental organisations to launch volunteer initiatives, encourage their employees to register in the platform, launch local awareness programmes that will stress the importance of volunteer work and its community role, and promote relevant national campaigns and initiatives.