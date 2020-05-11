UrduPoint.com
Ajman Finance Department Awarded PCI DSS For Its Pay Platform

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Ajman Finance Department has been awarded the Certification of Compliance in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, PCI DSS, for its 'Ajman Pay' platform by ValueMentor, a global cybersecurity certification provider.

Ajman Pay is a smart digital payment platform with technologies set to rapidly and securely transform the areas of payment and government revenue collection and control.

The PCI certification is a global compliance scheme that secures credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud. The certification granted covers diverse services and infrastructure of the Ajman Pay system such as electronic payment gateways, electronic clearing, settlements, hosting, securing data storage, as well as all devices and cards.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, noted that this certification would further enhance the credibility of Ajman Pay’s services, adding, 'it guarantees that Ajman Pay’s system is highly secure and completely bulletproof against data security breaches."

"Receiving this global certification boosts the trustworthiness and reliability of Ajman Pay as an easy, convenient and safe alternative to cash payments–an achievement that comes in line with the Departments’ continued efforts to make it the most secure and favourable payment platform in the emirate," Al Ali explained.

