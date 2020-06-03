Ajman Free Zone awarded 2020 Superbrands title

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Ajman Free Zone, which is widely recognised as one of the UAE's leading free zones and highly reputed for its support for international businesses and moves to enhance the performance of local companies and their business transactions, has been conferred "Superbrands" status by Superbrands Worldwide, the world's largest independent arbiter of branding.

The coveted title was awarded in honour of Ajman Free Zone’s role in facilitating business procedures, as well as in recognition of its excellent and comprehensive e-Services.

A distinguished panel of judges, composed mainly of members of the Superbrands Council and marketing experts from the UAE business community, oversaw the screening of this year's list of nominees. The panel later commenced the casting of ballots during a rigorous offline and online voting process. The online voting system was made available to the country’s senior managers and marketing professionals to expand the award’s voting base.

Eng. Ali Abdulla Bin Towaih Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Free Zone, said that the Superbrands award reflects the free zone’s commitment to further strengthening its leadership in driving the economic growth and comprehensive development of Ajman. He stressed that Ajman Free Zone’s intensified efforts will continue to provide innovative solutions and attract more global investors to promising opportunities in Ajman, the UAE, and regional markets in general.

Al Suwaidi added, "In line with the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ajman Free Zone, we are moving forward with our efforts to develop innovative products and high-profile services, in addition to launching leading initiatives that will make a positive impact and real difference in the local business community.

"

"On behalf of our organisation, we would like to thank the judges for their confidence in our brand. We would also like to say congratulations to our fellow winners, and to all our staff members, we dedicate this award to you," Sheikha Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales, added.

To date, the Ajman free zone hosts more than 8,000 companies and investors from 145 countries. A recent report from the Ajman Chamber of Commerce showed that during the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020), companies in the Ajman Free Zone contributed 44 percent to Ajman’s total exports and 51 percent to re-exports. The seamless procedures at the free zone enable investors to set up a company from anywhere in the world in less than eight hours using only its state-of-the-art digital portal. The 'Superbrands' status is the latest achievement in the free zone’s collection of prestigious accolades in encouraging investments and fostering the national economy for more than 30 years.

Mike English, Director of Superbrands middle East, commented, "Developing a brand is the key success factor. Ajman Free Zone has developed its brand to stand out from a crowded market and Superbrands recognises this achievement with Superbrands UAE 2020 status."