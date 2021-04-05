UrduPoint.com
Ajman Free Zone Capitalises On Emirati Businessmen’s Expertise To Empower Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ajman Free Zone capitalises on Emirati businessmen’s expertise to empower entrepreneurs

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) As part of its ongoing efforts to boost investment activities in Ajman and enhance the performance of its economy, Ajman Free Zone has launched a new initiative called ‘Mashoura’, which leverages the expertise and experiences of leading Emirati businessmen to support entrepreneurs.

The initiative establishes new linkages and opportunities to network for entrepreneurs within the Ajman business community, which can lead to new projects and strategic partnerships.

It further provides a platform for the Ajman Free Zone’s team and the Emirate business community to connect and consult on ideal businesses which can be further developed as well as provide inputs that will help businesses best meet market demands, leveraging the businessmen’s expertise and knowledge of local trends.

Ali Abdulla Bin Towaih AlSuwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Free Zone, noted that the initiative aims to foster collaboration among the business community and enable entrepreneurs to keep pace with changing market trends, as well as production and consumption patterns.

He further highlighted the importance of strengthening government efforts, enhancing partnerships between Ajman Free Zone and the private sector, and continuously supporting Emirati entrepreneurs, particularly in the early stages of their business.

Coinciding with the initiative’s launch, the free zone welcomed Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for the first session where he shared his experiences and expertise to the participants.

AlSuwaidi added, "We are pleased to commence Mashoura’s first session with Abdullah Al Muwaiji as our first guest and we highly appreciate his advice and insights. We are committed to keep innovating and launch initiatives that promote investments and increase commercial activities in Ajman, as well as facilitate the ease of doing business. We are confident that these initiatives will drive the launch of new projects and foster collaboration with Emirati businessmen which enhances local growth and serve the national economy."

