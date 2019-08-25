UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Free Zone Companies Contribute 32% Of Emirate's Total Exports, 60% Of Re-exports

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

Ajman Free Zone companies contribute 32% of emirate's total exports, 60% of re-exports

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The number of businesses choosing Ajman Free Zone to locate their operations continue to increase in the first six months of 2019 with 8.23%. The total number now stands for around 8,000.

According to the Ajman Chamber of Commerce, during the period, Ajman Free Zone companies have contributed 32% of Ajman’s total exports and 60% of re-exports.

During the first six months of 2019, the percentage of renewal of licenses reached 91%, with the demand for business offices representing the largest number of license types issued, followed by smart offices and then warehouses.

The provision of licenses during the first half of this year covered a range of types including e-commerce, general trade, and industrial licenses.

The Free Zone’s endeavours to be the preferred destination for local, regional, and international businesses have seen its participation in a diverse range of major trade fairs and conferences held with the UAE and in a wealth of overseas locations, including India, Russia, and China.

"These figures reflect Ajman Free Zone’s appeal among business owners and the great benefits that we offer them, including smart applications and an e-platform that is aimed at making business management simple, easy and accessible from anywhere," said Fatima Salem, Acting General Manager of Ajman Free Zone.

She added, "We are working very hard to drive forward innovation in everything that we do, which is being very well received, and we are very pleased to welcome new companies to the Free Zone. It’s also highly encouraging that existing Ajman Free Zone businesses have made expansion requests – they are obviously thriving and prospering. We promise our full support in assisting both existing and new companies to achieve their goals."

Related Topics

India Exports Business Russia China UAE Ajman Salem Chamber 2019 Commerce From

Recent Stories

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

42 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

4 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.