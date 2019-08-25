AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The number of businesses choosing Ajman Free Zone to locate their operations continue to increase in the first six months of 2019 with 8.23%. The total number now stands for around 8,000.

According to the Ajman Chamber of Commerce, during the period, Ajman Free Zone companies have contributed 32% of Ajman’s total exports and 60% of re-exports.

During the first six months of 2019, the percentage of renewal of licenses reached 91%, with the demand for business offices representing the largest number of license types issued, followed by smart offices and then warehouses.

The provision of licenses during the first half of this year covered a range of types including e-commerce, general trade, and industrial licenses.

The Free Zone’s endeavours to be the preferred destination for local, regional, and international businesses have seen its participation in a diverse range of major trade fairs and conferences held with the UAE and in a wealth of overseas locations, including India, Russia, and China.

"These figures reflect Ajman Free Zone’s appeal among business owners and the great benefits that we offer them, including smart applications and an e-platform that is aimed at making business management simple, easy and accessible from anywhere," said Fatima Salem, Acting General Manager of Ajman Free Zone.

She added, "We are working very hard to drive forward innovation in everything that we do, which is being very well received, and we are very pleased to welcome new companies to the Free Zone. It’s also highly encouraging that existing Ajman Free Zone businesses have made expansion requests – they are obviously thriving and prospering. We promise our full support in assisting both existing and new companies to achieve their goals."