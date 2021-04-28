UrduPoint.com
Ajman Free Zone Highlights New Opportunities For Growth In Education Sector At AETEX 2021

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Ajman Free Zone highlights new opportunities for growth in education sector at AETEX 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) showcased its advanced capabilities as a viable environment for educational institutions during its participation at the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) 2021. AFZ has become an attractive destination for educational institutions to establish their operations in the United Arab Emirates and continues to witness a growing interest among higher education, training institutions, vocational education and educational consultancies, to register in the free zone.

Being home to more than 170 educational facilities, Ajman Free Zone has ample modern spaces to accommodate educational institutions at strategic locations suitable for people within Ajman and neighbouring emirates. By further supporting the education sector, Ajman Free Zone is helping bolster Ajman’s industrial and business landscape and, consequently, the local economy.

The free zone has reported a 35 percent growth in the number of education companies registering in AFZ compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Ali AlSuwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Free Zone, said, "Ajman Free Zone’s multi-cluster approach has allowed the expansion and growth of the educational sector and its facilities in the free zone.

The education sector is an important component for other industries in the free zone and supports the demand for highly trained and educated professionals and manpower, and we at Ajman Free Zone are committed to creating the right environment for the education sector to support the educational institutions with their contribution to economic progress as they benefit from an affordable education hub in the region. We have reached to more than 170 educational organisations at present, and we anticipate that soon there will be more institutions establishing their operations from AFZ."

Along with business partner ELITE Coaching, the exhibition presents a great opportunity for AFZ’s education partners, as it provided a platform that links all higher education institutions from within and outside the country, as well as to and those interested in completing their studies in Ajman.

As part of its strategy to support the educational sector, the free zone has recently launched an online visa application service that includes professional licences in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. This is in line with Ajman Free Zone’s strategy to boost the role of innovators within the business community.

