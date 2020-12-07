UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Free Zone Introduces New Packages For IT Companies At GITEX Technology Week 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT companies at GITEX Technology Week 2020

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) At the ongoing GITEX Technology Week 2020, the Ajman Free Zone is highlighting its advanced smart systems and digital platforms designed to speed up service delivery and promote efficient and effective investments of resources.

Its participation in the middle East’s largest technology exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 10th December, 2020, is part of Ajman Free Zone’s strategy to introduce the business and investment community to its integrated services, modern facilities that are equipped with the latest technological innovations, and ideal work environment capable of supporting companies, including information technology, IT, firms that are seeking to expand across the UAE and other regional markets.

On the sidelines, Ajman Free Zone launched a wide range of initiatives and incentives for IT companies, to help them achieve growth and expansion. These include a 25 per cent registration fee reduction and special and cost-efficient rental rates for all furnished and unfurnished executive offices. The latest exclusive offers are valid from December until 12th December, 2020.

Ali Abdulla bin Towaih AlSuwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Free Zone, reiterated the free zone’s strong commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of its various operations, services and procedures to create a more attractive and competitive business environment.

He also pointed out the significance of enhancing innovation and using advanced technology to achieve human resource optimisation and fast-track the digital transformation process. This is in line with the "Ajman Digital Government Strategic Plan" launched by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

"At Ajman Free Zone, we are keen to provide the best solutions to aid companies in their growth and expansion, facilitate easier business procedures and attract more foreign investors who can benefit from the competitive advantages of Ajman, one of the leading destinations on the regional investment map," he added.

Ajman Free Zone will continue to expand the scope of its automation initiatives according to the national digital transformation programmes, as well as offer an attractive and competitive business environment for entrepreneurs and companies from various sectors.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai Ajman Middle East December 2020 Market All From Government Best

Recent Stories

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

7 minutes ago

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

16 minutes ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

38 minutes ago

CM for immediate compensation to heirs of KTH vict ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.