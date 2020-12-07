Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT companies at GITEX Technology Week 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) At the ongoing GITEX Technology Week 2020, the Ajman Free Zone is highlighting its advanced smart systems and digital platforms designed to speed up service delivery and promote efficient and effective investments of resources.

Its participation in the middle East’s largest technology exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 10th December, 2020, is part of Ajman Free Zone’s strategy to introduce the business and investment community to its integrated services, modern facilities that are equipped with the latest technological innovations, and ideal work environment capable of supporting companies, including information technology, IT, firms that are seeking to expand across the UAE and other regional markets.

On the sidelines, Ajman Free Zone launched a wide range of initiatives and incentives for IT companies, to help them achieve growth and expansion. These include a 25 per cent registration fee reduction and special and cost-efficient rental rates for all furnished and unfurnished executive offices. The latest exclusive offers are valid from December until 12th December, 2020.

Ali Abdulla bin Towaih AlSuwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Free Zone, reiterated the free zone’s strong commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of its various operations, services and procedures to create a more attractive and competitive business environment.

He also pointed out the significance of enhancing innovation and using advanced technology to achieve human resource optimisation and fast-track the digital transformation process. This is in line with the "Ajman Digital Government Strategic Plan" launched by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

"At Ajman Free Zone, we are keen to provide the best solutions to aid companies in their growth and expansion, facilitate easier business procedures and attract more foreign investors who can benefit from the competitive advantages of Ajman, one of the leading destinations on the regional investment map," he added.

Ajman Free Zone will continue to expand the scope of its automation initiatives according to the national digital transformation programmes, as well as offer an attractive and competitive business environment for entrepreneurs and companies from various sectors.