Ajman Free Zone launches Geographical Information System at GITEX Technology Week 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) In line with its efforts to strengthen its support to the business and investment community through technological innovations, Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) has added the Geographical Information System (GIS) into its digital services during its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021. The step is in line with AFZ’s commitment to integrate GIS programs in the business system, projects, applications and operations, to facilitate the customer's journey, enhance the satisfaction level of business partners, and improve the attractiveness of businesses and the competitiveness of the Emirate of Ajman.

Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Free Zone, unveiled the new system during GITEX Technology Week 2021, being the largest technology fair in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia, and noted that the launch of the GIS is a major step towards achieving the objectives of the free zone to provide the best solutions and systems for its partners, whether individuals or companies.

The event is serving as a major platform to highlight AFZ’s progress in developing digital infrastructure and accelerating the pace of digital transformation to create a competitive and attractive business environment that meets the requirements and expectations of investors looking to take advantage of the promising opportunities available in Ajman.

"The GIS, which is compatible with international standards, is developed to enhance the quality and efficiency of the services provided to our customers, as well as to advance the restructuring of our digital infrastructure through digitizing and automating our transactions and procedures for seamless customer journeys," said Al Suwaidi.

The Geographical Information System (GIS) offers a complete package of integrated services that provide customers with direct access to accurate information about AFZ’s sites, with a map that shows vacant areas, including all related facilities and nearby locations. The system also includes 360-degree images for evaluation and virtual inspection of the site before booking it, along with a virtual navigation assistant. Further, it allows virtual and actual interaction with AFZ’s robot, known as Ghaith, and the GPS services can be used in locating public places. The system is compatible with the customer portal and the website.