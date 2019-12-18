UrduPoint.com
Ajman Free Zone Opens 'Business Hub' For Investors

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:30 PM

Ajman Free Zone opens 'Business Hub' for investors

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Free Zone, AFZ, officially inaugurated the "Business Hub", a dedicated facility for both freelancers, entrepreneurs and businesses accommodated within the main Ajman Free Zone building.

The new hub has been specially designed to provide AFZ investors with a comfortable and practical environment from which to operate their business. It boasts two sections; a flexible work-space dedicated to freelance workers, and a dedicated furnished office space, suitable for entrepreneurs and businesses. The facility boasts an array of facilities including a dedicated lounge, guest rooms, meeting rooms, laptops and other electronic services.

The executive offices' area comprises units ranging from 5-8 square metres and nearby Ajman Port.

Fatima Salem, Acting General Manager of Ajman Free Zone, said, "We are delighted that Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi attended the opening of the Business Hub, his support has reaffirmed the important role that this key facility will play in our endeavours to support investor companies with a comprehensive range of services. Providing the ideal environment from which they can operate their business both cost-effectively and efficiently is a key part of our offering."

