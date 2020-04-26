UrduPoint.com
Ajman Free Zone Reports Surge In E-commerce Licences

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Ajman Free Zone, AFZ, has recorded a surge in their e-commerce package where business owners can establish a digital platform to introduce their products online.

The e-commerce package is suited to businesses in food and beverage, fashion and jewellery, automotive, media and entertainment, including events ticketing, industrial equipment and home, office and personal utilities trade, Ajman Free Zone said on Sunday.

There has also been a rise in demand for freelancer and pioneers licenses during the past six months. Figures show a triple-fold increase in the issuance of freelancer licenses and a six-fold for pioneers licenses, available for individuals aged between 18 and 30, particularly university graduates and young entrepreneurs.

The move comes in response to the booming e-commerce sector which is growing at the phenomenal rate of 23 percent every year in the UAE. This is down to a number of factors including the wide-spread use of mobile phones, the retail buying habits of millennials who make up 30 percent of the UAE population, the tightening of digital payment security measures by financial institutions and the backing of governments cognizant of the escalating potential of e-commerce in securing a robust and progressive economy.

On a global scale, the e-commerce sector grew 19 percent in the past year, and it is anticipated that this will be boosted by the current trend of remote working. Latest statistics show that 85 percent of the global workforce is currently working from their home.

Start-ups can take full advantage of AFZ’s digitised services which includes easy online business set up and e-payments through the organisation’s dedicated customer portal.

There is also a payment instalment option to assist new businesses with initial outlay and cash flow planning, and a complete waiver of the e-channel fee, equating to AED5,000, a measure which was introduced as part of AFZ’s fiscal relief incentive launched in response to current developments.

