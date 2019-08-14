UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Free Zone Signs MoU With Dubai Insurance Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Company

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) The Ajman Free Zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, and associated documents with Dubai Insurance Company to provide insurance services to workers employed by organisations operating within the free zone.

The new service will replace the current bank guarantee system and will cover all the dues of workers, including the end of service gratuity, annual leave unpaid salaries and the cost of a return ticket home.

Mohammad Tahsin Al Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Insurance Company, attended the signing ceremony with Fatma Salem, Acting General Manager of the Ajman Free Zone, and senior representatives from both parties.

Salem said, "This agreement forms part of our endeavour to protect the rights of all workers at the Ajman Free Zone, as well as to assist investors. We will continue to take more steps towards making the lives of workers easier while safeguarding the interests of investors."

As per the MoU, Dubai Insurance Company will issue insurance documents for workers that align with the terms and conditions stated, ensuring the targeted objectives are achieved on time.

Related Topics

Dubai Ajman Company Bank Salem All From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

36 minutes ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.