Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The Ajman Free Zone was the main sponsor at the fifth edition of the UAE-India Economic Forum held at the Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, this week, while Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade & Industry, UAE Ministry of Economy, was guest of honour at the event.

The well-attended event brought together 500 delegates from India, the UAE and other key markets to explore the potential opportunities inherent to the UAE-India trade relationship.

The Ajman Free Zone continues to attract a wealth of investors from India, who are able to realise their business ambitions through the numerous benefits offered, including locational advantages, affordable labour, and tax exemption.

Apart from sponsoring the event, Sheikha Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Marketing & Sales at the Ajman Free Zone, addressed the delegation on VC funding for start-ups. The audience comprised ministers of economy, heads of industry and finance, heads of investment, representatives of top banks and financial institutions, CEOs of major companies and family-owned businesses.

During the panel discussion, Al Nuaimi stressed the need to support SMEs and start-ups because they are levers for the national economy. She also highlighted two recently launched licences for young people, "Pioneers" and "Freelancer" packages, which enable entrepreneurs to start their companies at an affordable cost.

Fatma Salim, Acting Director-General of the Ajman Free Zone, said, "We value our Indian investors and the contribution they make to the growing economy of Ajman. This platform was a great opportunity to engage with more potential investors and to listen to their requirements, as they gear up to meet the demands of the global market."

Salim added, "We were able to communicate to them, their intermediaries and stakeholders how we can accelerate their business growth and help them realise their ambitions. Our agenda focused on communicating our unique offerings, which focus on delivering best practice solutions, including flexible and tailored licences, an array of support services, and the most innovative business set-up process delivered through our advanced digital platform and technologies."