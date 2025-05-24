Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, affirmed that the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee in China aims to bolster bilateral investment and business collaboration.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in China (Chongqing) – UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, Al Naqi emphasised that the MoU aligns with Ajman’s strategic vision to become a leading regional hub for global businesses seeking expansion into the middle East and North African markets.

He underscored the emirate’s commitment to supporting global investment and enhancing its status as an economic centre.

Ajman’s Free Zones Authority offers an integrated business environment with licencing, employment services, and diverse real estate options within a supportive regulatory framework, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

Al Naqi highlighted that the Chongqing partnership is crucial to Ajman's strategy of attracting high-quality investments and marks a significant step in strengthening ties with leading global cities, reiterating Ajman's dedication to sustainable economic growth through strategic, innovation-driven collaborations.