Open Menu

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang Partner To Boost Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, affirmed that the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee in China aims to bolster bilateral investment and business collaboration.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in China (Chongqing) – UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, Al Naqi emphasised that the MoU aligns with Ajman’s strategic vision to become a leading regional hub for global businesses seeking expansion into the middle East and North African markets.

He underscored the emirate’s commitment to supporting global investment and enhancing its status as an economic centre.

Ajman’s Free Zones Authority offers an integrated business environment with licencing, employment services, and diverse real estate options within a supportive regulatory framework, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

Al Naqi highlighted that the Chongqing partnership is crucial to Ajman's strategy of attracting high-quality investments and marks a significant step in strengthening ties with leading global cities, reiterating Ajman's dedication to sustainable economic growth through strategic, innovation-driven collaborations.

Related Topics

Business China UAE Ajman Chongqing Middle East Hub Market Employment

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang p ..

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth ..

Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history

10 hours ago
 EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, sa ..

EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

10 hours ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, inn ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..

11 hours ago
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugur ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum

11 hours ago
 UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight ..

UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..

12 hours ago
 Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation v ..

Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..

12 hours ago
 Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; ..

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

12 hours ago
 Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem ..

Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan

12 hours ago
 National Media Office oganises key roundtable for ..

National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East