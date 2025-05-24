Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang Partner To Boost Investment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM
CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, affirmed that the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee in China aims to bolster bilateral investment and business collaboration.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in China (Chongqing) – UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, Al Naqi emphasised that the MoU aligns with Ajman’s strategic vision to become a leading regional hub for global businesses seeking expansion into the middle East and North African markets.
He underscored the emirate’s commitment to supporting global investment and enhancing its status as an economic centre.
Ajman’s Free Zones Authority offers an integrated business environment with licencing, employment services, and diverse real estate options within a supportive regulatory framework, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.
Al Naqi highlighted that the Chongqing partnership is crucial to Ajman's strategy of attracting high-quality investments and marks a significant step in strengthening ties with leading global cities, reiterating Ajman's dedication to sustainable economic growth through strategic, innovation-driven collaborations.
Recent Stories
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment2 minutes ago
-
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors47 minutes ago
-
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light1 hour ago
-
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station2 hours ago
-
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%2 hours ago
-
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive2 hours ago
-
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history10 hours ago
-
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief10 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for regio ..11 hours ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum11 hours ago
-
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX EUROPE12 hours ago
-
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Paris12 hours ago