Ajman Free Zone’s Green Eco-Friendly Zone project reaches 73% completion

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) has announced the 73 percent completion of its ongoing Eco-Friendly Zone project a few months after its Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, formally launched the large-scale initiative.

The construction of the green zone, which will comprise new sustainable warehouses as its core feature, is going full speed ahead alongside Ajman Free Zone’s heightened and steady efforts to attract more local, regional and global investors. Attracting global businesses to the emirate is aligned with the goals of Ajman Vision 2021. The project is being positioned to support the free zone's efforts to provide investors with new additional units that meet the demand and requirements for spaces like showrooms, warehouses, and sustainable industrial facilities.

Eng. Ali Abdulla Bin Towaih AlSuwaidi, Director General, AFZ, said: "We remain on track to complete the project by February 2021. This will not only help further expand the free zone’s capacity to fully support commercial and industrial activities, but it will also increase its competitiveness in a world that is steadily marching towards a sustainable future.

The AED 36-million green initiative also serves to demonstrate our commitment to boosting Ajman’s transition to a green economy, as well as promoting environmental protection and increasing the market share of clean energy in the country according to the goals of UAE Vision 2021."

Unveiled in July 2020, the strategic 9,070-square-meter Eco-Friendly Zone will rise to become the free zone’s green business community of state-of-the-art warehouses and offices and service blocks built to meet the various requirements of companies across industries. Each warehousing unit will be equipped with advanced tools designed to reduce electricity consumption, minimize carbon emission and allow the implementation of the best sustainable practices as part of Ajman Free Zone’s overall environmental sustainability initiatives.