Ajman government becomes first in UAE to adopt UAE Pass

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The Department of Digital Ajman has successfully completed linking the "Al-Tarish" system with the UAE Pass, making Ajman the first in the UAE to adopt the UAE Pass in all its correspondence and official procedures between government entities across the Emirate.

The UAE Pass is a national digital identity (digital signature) for citizens and residents of the UAE.

Commenting on the announcement, Ohoud Shehail, Director-General of the Department of Digital Ajman, said, "We managed to link Al-Tarish, the Emirate’s internal correspondence system between government entities and institutions employed in Ajman, with the national digital identity, UAE Pass, which has ensured a smooth workflow and raised the level of security and reliability.

"

In turn, Dina Fares, Director of the Digital Transformation at Department of Digital Ajman, said that by using the UAE Pass, government entities and their customers will be able to access a unified entry system, hence completely abandoning the traditional signature.

Fares explained that the project went through a number of vital stages that led to its success. They initiated this project based on the needs and requirements of the users, studying their patterns, orienting the users about the benefits of a centralised mechanism of the digital signature.

The system is all set to launch by mid-October 2020 across all entities in Ajman.