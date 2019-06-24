Ajman Government committed to achieving UAE Vision: Ammar Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, stressed that the Ajman Government is committed to achieving the UAE Vision, as well as the aspirations of the country’s leadership to make the UAE among the best and most advanced countries in the world.

He made this statement while launching the third series of strategic indexes and objectives of the Ajman Vision 2021, under the framework of its three key pillars - a happy society, distinguished government, and green economy.

Sheikh Ammar was briefed by a working team from the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, led by Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Council, about several changes to the indexes and objectives.

Sheikh Ammar pointed out that the Ajman Government is achieving its vision while praising the emirate’s initiatives and projects that aim to improve the quality of life of its residents, and highlighting the importance of monitoring and evaluation.

A strategic indicator, part of the first series of indexes, on the adoption of the "STARS System" in all Ajman happiness centres was adjusted by 100 percent, by raising the index from four stars or higher to five stars or higher.

The third series of strategic objectives include the adoption of three indexes, as part of the "Green Economy" pillar.

Two of these indexes aim to achieve the Ajman’s goal of developing the green economy sector and make the emirate a leading tourism destination, by increasing total hotel proceeds from AED420 million to AED485 million, as well as raising the emirate’s tourist satisfaction index by 80 percent.

The third index aims to achieve the emirate's objective of creating a productive economy, by increasing the value of government purchases from the local markets from 49 percent to 60 percent.

Regarding the 'Happy Society' pillar, two indexes were adopted to achieve the emirate's goal of protecting the environment for future generations. Another two objectives were also chosen, and the first aims to increase the quality of seawater and creeks from 73 percent to 77 percent while the second aims to improve the quality of treated sewage water re-used in agricultural, construction and industrial activities to 90 percent.

As for the 'Distinguished Government' pillar, the third series includes three strategic indexes, which aim to achieve the emirate’s goal of supporting decision-making, by raising the "Strategic Content Completion Index" by 100 percent. It also seeks to support the emirate’s digital transformation, by achieving a secret shopper's rate of 90 percent, to improve the quality of government services.