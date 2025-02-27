Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) AJMAN, 27th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Human Resources of the Ajman Government has announced a 100 percent remote work policy for all local government employees on Fridays during Ramadan.

The initiative, directed by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, aligns with the UAE's "Year of Community" efforts.

According to a circular issued by the department, official working hours during Ramadan will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 pm to 12:00 pm on Fridays.

The circular grants government entities flexibility in implementing the remote work policy in line with the Ajman Government's regulations, ensuring business continuity and uninterrupted service delivery.

For departments operating on a shift basis, working hours will be determined based on operational needs, with a maximum shift duration of five and a half hours per day.

The circular allows a flexible work system at the Director-General's discretion, ensuring employees complete required hours and maintaining adequate staffing in customer-facing units for service efficiency.