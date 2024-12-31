Open Menu

Ajman Government Issues Law On Abandoned Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 09:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The Ajman Government has issued a new law to address the issue of abandoned vehicles within the emirate. This legislation aims to enhance the emirate's urban landscape, foster sustainable environmental practices, and discourage behaviours that detract from its aesthetic appeal.

Law No. (5) of 2024 mandates that all individuals and entities are responsible for the proper maintenance and storage of their vehicles. Abandoning vehicles in public spaces that may negatively impact the emirate's image is strictly prohibited.

The law defines an "abandoned vehicle" as any motor vehicle left unattended in a public area for an extended period, posing a threat to public health or safety, damaging the emirate's scenic beauty, or violating environmental regulations. The Municipality and Planning Department is authorised to identify and impound such vehicles in accordance with the provisions of this law.

A vehicle is considered abandoned if it remains neglected for a period of seven days from the date of initial identification by an authorised official.

The law establishes an "Abandoned Vehicle Disposition Committee" to oversee the management of abandoned vehicles.

The committee's responsibilities include:

-Cataloguing, inspecting, and assessing the condition of abandoned vehicles.
-Verifying the reasons for confiscation and ensuring they are free from any legal encumbrances.
-Addressing any claims, objections, or legal challenges related to abandoned vehicles.
-Notifying the vehicle owner, law enforcement agencies, and judicial authorities of the vehicle's details.

The law outlines a clear procedure for handling abandoned vehicles. Vehicle owners are notified to claim their vehicles, while any known creditors are informed to take necessary legal action within a 30-day time-frame from the date of notification. If the owner fails to reclaim the vehicle or creditors fail to initiate legal proceedings within the specified period, the committee shall prepare a final list of abandoned vehicles for public auction.

The law provides a mechanism for the owner to reclaim their vehicle before the auction is finalised. However, this requires the owner to pay all associated fees and fines incurred up to the date of retrieval.

