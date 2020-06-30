UrduPoint.com
Ajman Government Offices To Resume Work With 75 Percent Staff From July 1st

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 percent staff from July 1st

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Ajman Government offices will resume work with a 75 percent capacity of the workforce from Wednesday, July 1st.

The Ajman Department of Human Resources issued a circular based on the Ajman Executive Council’s resolution No 7 regarding the crisis management in the emirate.

The move aims to ensure the smooth implementation of the gradual return of government staff to work, with the continuous adherence to precautionary measures and preventive instructions in place to safeguard the safety of employees, in line with guidelines and measures taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The staff capacity will gradually increase as per developments on the ground.

