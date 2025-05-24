Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) CHONGQING, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – In the Presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), Launched the Ajman Economic Report 2025.

Prepared in collaboration between the Ajman Executive Council and Oxford Business Group, the Ajman Economic Report 2025 highlights the emirate’s economic growth foundations and its ambitious transformation pathways towards a diversified and sustainable economy in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

The report, presented during the China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Investment and Trade Promotion Conference, unveils Ajman’s ambitious economic trends based on strong foundations of economic diversification, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships, aligning with Ajman Vision 2030.

It demonstrates how the emirate is steadily advancing to strengthen its position as an attractive investment destination and a vital regional business hub, focusing on non-oil sectors, infrastructure development, and sustainability enhancement.

The Ajman Economic Report 2025 highlights significant growth across key sectors such as industry, tourism, education, healthcare, financial services, retail, and construction.

It emphasises the pivotal role of the Ajman Free Zones Authority in attracting investment and providing a flexible and incentivised business environment for both local and international companies.

The report underscores these sectors’ contributions to the emirate’s GDP and presents statistical data showing positive growth in exports and re-exports. It also affirms the Ajman government’s strong commitment to digital transformation and the use of modern technologies to improve the efficiency of public services and advance various economic sectors.

The report outlines the emirate’s direction toward adopting smart city solutions and utilizing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the internet of Things to enhance quality of life and support the business ecosystem.

It also discusses cybersecurity enhancement efforts to keep pace with rapid digital developments.

Furthermore, the report highlights Ajman’s approach to building strategic partnerships locally and globally to bolster economic competitiveness. It stresses the importance of public-private collaboration in executing major development projects, developing infrastructure, and stimulating innovation.

The report also touches on the emirate’s growing trade relationships with various countries and efforts to solidify its position as a major commercial and logistics hub.

The report affirms that Ajman's development plans are guided by Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to create a competitive business environment and an investment climate that drives economic growth. This includes highlighting investment opportunities, enhancing the emirate’s appeal to investors, and developing infrastructure that supports trade and entrepreneurship.

The vision includes ambitious goals related to environmental sustainability, human capital development, quality of life, and comprehensive development. The report refers to ongoing projects and initiatives in clean energy, waste management, smart urban planning, and the development of education and health sectors in line with global standards.

It showcases a set of positive economic indicators reflecting the strength and resilience of Ajman’s economy, including GDP growth rates, increased tourist numbers, rising foreign direct investment, and the advancement of the construction and real estate sectors. These indicators point to growing confidence in Ajman’s investment environment and its ability to achieve further progress and prosperity.

The Ajman Economic Report 2025 stands as a testament to the vision and tireless efforts of the emirate’s leadership in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development.

With its continued focus on diversification, innovation, and partnerships, Ajman confidently moves toward solidifying its position as an influential economic player and a key driver of growth in the UAE and the broader region.