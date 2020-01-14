Ajman Media City Free Zone links digital services with Ajman Pay

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) As part of its efforts to effectively embrace Ajman’s vision of a digital economy through smart governance, the Ajman Media City Free Zone announced that it will link its digital services with Ajman Pay.

Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, said, "We commend the efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance to meet the needs and objectives of the Ajman Media City Free Zone. Through this achievement, we believe that it will improve the quality of services provided to companies operating in the Ajman Media City Free Zone."

"The Ajman Media City Free Zone is keen to help achieve the digital transformation plan of the emirate of Ajman by adopting the latest practices and formulating the best strategies that will meet the needs of companies operating in the free zone," Sheikh Abdulaziz added.

Mahmood Khalil Al Hashmi, CEO of Ajman Media City Free Zone, said, "Customer satisfaction is our top priority. Now that our digital services that include requesting a new establishment card, requesting entry permits to the country, completing the medical test procedures and requesting an Emirates ID, residency stamp on the passport, among other services, are linked with Ajman Pay, they are more convenient, ensuring the happiness of customers.

"

Marwan Ahmad Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said, "We work closely with all government departments in Ajman to meet the needs of their customers who now prefer smart payment portals. Linking the digital services of the Ajman Media City Free Zone with Ajman Pay further emphasises the key role the payment portal plays in simplifying transaction procedures and payment processes."

He added that Ajman Pay provides a unified payment system for the Ajman Department of Economic Development, which provides a timely monitoring of all government revenue and assists in creating a comprehensive statistical and accurate financial reporting that aids while making decisions.