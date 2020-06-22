Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testing for markets workers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The Ajman Medical District organised a medical testing campaign for local markets workers, including those working in fish, meat, vegetables and fruits markets, the Salem Shopping Centre and plant nurseries, in line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention to enlarge the scope of national testing.

The Ajman Preventive Medicine Centre participated in the campaign through a mobile medical unit of a national field hospital. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman also participated in the campaign.

Hamad Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Medical District, said that the launch of the campaign is in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s strategy to serve the entire community during the national testing campaign.

The number of targeted workers totals 678, Al Shamsi added, stressing that the campaign also includes the testing of the general public and visitors free of charge.

Omar Abdulrahman Al Saeedy, Head of the Inspection Section of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation Office in Ajman, said that the current campaign is part of the overall efforts of the "Supreme Joint Committee for Workers Crises in Ajman" to test all workers in the emirate.

He added that the campaign has covered more than 90 percent of workers’ housing in the emirate, and phase two, which began yesterday, will involve testing inside markets.