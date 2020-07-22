Ajman Medical Zone inaugurates coronavirus testing centre tomorrow

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Ajman Medical Zone on Thursday will inaugurate a coronavirus, COVID-19, testing centre in "Al Bait Metwahid Hall".

Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Medical Zone, stated that the required arrangements for opening the centre, which has a testing capacity of over 2,000 people per day, have been completed and it will start receiving citizens and residents after the inauguration.

The zone chose the hall due to its accessible location, as well as its facilities that will meet the needs of individuals and company employees requiring testing, such as its spacious parking area and waiting areas, he added.

He further added that the launch of the centre follows the directives of the UAE leadership to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention to protect the people from all diseases, noting that these tests are part of the preventive and precautionary measures aimed at maintaining the safety of workplaces.

Al Shamsi explained that the centre’s working hours are from 9:00 to 17:00, adding that people can register on the website, www.prereg.purehealth.ae.

The centre provides its services to all members of the community free of charge and their results will be sent to their phones, with positive cases being monitored by the Ajman Preventive Medicine Centre.