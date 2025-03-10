Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 2025

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Al Safia Park and Ajman Chamber Park won Green Flag Award 2024-2025, as a culmination of the efforts of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department in applying the best international practices in the field of green spaces.

Dr. Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Department, stated that the winning of Ajman parks of Green Flag Award is attributed to its excellent application of international standards for environmental sustainability, serving the community, and providing suitable spaces subject to providing facilities for People of Determination, in addition to the aesthetic view that distinguished them in terms of afforestation, gardening, trees, attention to cleanliness, taking into account the safety of visitors, and holding recreational events and programs.

Al Hosani pointed out that a set of improvements have been implemented that focus on developing environmental and social performance in the institutions or projects in Emirate, in addition to that the urban plan includes future projects that aim to foresee environmental sustainability and understand global standards according to the capabilities and suitability of climate conditions and community.

Ahmed Saif Al Muhairi, Director of Agriculture and Public Parks Department at the Department, stressed that this achievement is considered an extension of the efforts exerted to qualifying and making the City's facilities among global facilities classification, with the Department’s keenness to expand the scope of parks participating in the Award this year, so that these parks meet the standards of the Award.

Al Muhairi pointed to the ambitious work to upgrade the parks of the Emirate to become places that welcome visitors and preserve the environment and heritage, and a healthy and safe place that enjoys safety and community participation, in a manner that contributes to achieving the Emirate's vision of providing a sustainable environment and modern infrastructure.

This year, the Department participated in the Award by two parks that meet all the requirements and standards of the Award that aim at encouraging the creation of high-quality public parks, and are under the control of a management that takes into account the sustainable environment and the quality of parks.

The Green Flag Award programme is designed to improve the standards of all parks and green spaces, in a manner that contribute to enhancing people’s confidence in parks.

Flag Park and Jadat Al Ezz Park, and Ghabat Al Regayeb Park in Ajman, won the Green Flag Award 2023, and Al Safia Park and Ajman Chamber Park won the 2024 Award.