Ajman Pay’s digital wallet first to be linked with UAE Pass

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The Ajman Department of Finance announced today that the digital wallet of Ajman Pay is the first to connect with the UAE Pass, the national digital identity and digital signature solution in the country.

The UAE Pass enables users to identify themselves to government service providers in all emirates through a smartphone-based authentication with a high level of security.

This strategic partnership between Ajman Department of Finance, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Smart Dubai allows users to access the services of local and Federal government bodies as well as other service providers from the private sectors, which will enable them to sign documents securely using their smartphone.

Ajman Pay’s digital wallet offers a unified and flexible payment system that lets the users to settle their payments and review their transactions with the government entities of Ajman. The digital wallet has zero percent fee whenever a payment is made, which makes it a preferable mode of payment compared to other traditional means.

In addition, users who have already registered with the UAE Pass will be able to open an account with Ajman Pay with ease and convenience using their Emirates ID, mobile number or e-mail. This will facilitate an access to government services and simplify transaction procedures.

UAE Pass, which was initiated by the TRA in partnership with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Smart Dubai last year, aims to provide quick and easy digital access to government and non-government services.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai, said: "We always strive to raise the highest standards of service in the field of digital transformation.

We value the efforts of the Ajman Department of Finance, as this cooperation will provide exceptional service experience for the customers, which will ensure their happiness."

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the TRA, said: "The UAE continues to move forward with the digital transformation and we are following suit to ensure the efficiency of the services provided to the public. This strategic cooperation with Ajman Department of Finance represents an important step to encourage adopting a sustainable digital economy."

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman Department of Finance, said: "This cooperation contributes to a qualitative leap in the ease of doing business and transactions in the UAE. When a customer registers with Ajman Pay through the UAE Pass, he will enjoy an easy, convenient, and secure procedure. The customer will no longer be required to come in person in order to sign documents, putting the UAE in an advanced position in terms of digital competitiveness around the world."

The UAE Pass offers different levels of services depending on the service preference of the users. For the Basic level, customers in the Emirate of Ajman need to download the app, scan their Emirates ID, and verify the registration through their mobile number and e-mail. For those who want to enjoy all the advanced benefits of the UAE Pass, customers need to visit the UAE Pass self-registration Kiosk and step up their accounts through a biometric verification. After getting their UAE Pass, they can then register with Ajman Pay and get an enhanced customer experience through its features and benefits.