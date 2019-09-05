Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promotes spread of hobbies as part of national identity

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) On the sidelines of the Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition, the Emirates Philatelic Association held a brainstorming session for its team, which included new ideas and practical ways to encourage young people to adopt philately and numismatics, which could in turn enhance national identity and help preserve memories.

The session was attended by philatelists and numismatists who are participating in the exhibition, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development. The exhibition was organised by the Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, and was held at the Fairmont Ajman hotel.

The brainstorming session discussed the challenges that philatelists and numismatists face and the role that specialised exhibitions in Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman play in meeting their needs. The attendees praised the UAE’s leadership for organising and hosting such exhibitions, and expressed their appreciation to the ATDD for organising the exhibition in Ajman, which will be of great interest in the area.

"The brainstorming session organised on the sidelines of the Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition and other related events are part of the ATDD’s efforts to highlight philately and numismatics, to draw people interested in these topics to Ajman, and to educate the younger generation about the importance of these historical and cultural hobbies and their role in preserving the national identity," said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, the ATDD Director-General.

"The brainstorming session included a number of creative ideas and issues of interest to such hobbyists, and a discussion on innovative and practical ways to encourage current and future generations to adopt these hobbies," said Abdulla Khoory, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association.

The second day of the Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition included a lecture on the history and importance of currencies and ways to value and preserve them. Mohammed Omar Natto, owner of the Islamic Dinar Currency Valuation Company in Saudi Arabia, reviewed the history of currencies. The lecture included a discussion of the process used to value and assess currencies to prevent fraud and overpricing.

Prominent international philatelists and numismatists visited the UAE to participate in the activities held on the second day of the exhibition. Traders were actively engaged in buying and selling a wide variety of currencies and stamps, and the exhibition, which was held in Ajman for the first time, also generated considerable interest among members of the media.