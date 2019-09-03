Ajman Philatelic Exhibition attracts big turnout

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition 2019 began today here, with more than 75 exhibitors and traders from the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, states showcasing a variety of collectors stamps and rare currencies.

Organised by the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, in cooperation with the Emirates Philatelic Society, the exhibition aims to inform the public of the importance of these hobbies, and their role within preserving our cultural and social heritage.

The exhibition brings together volunteers, made up of amateur members of the Association, to explain the basics of the unique hobby through the review of distinctive groups.

It is featuring stamps from the country’s other emirates, a collection of royal letters, as well as stamps featuring famous people from around the world and flowers and birds.

"Ajman is a unique tourism, cultural and historical destination that attracts leading events and exhibitions, such as the Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition, which is being held for the first time and reflects the UAE’s cultural achievements and historic events witnessed by the country and the wider region," Saleh Al Jaziri, Director - General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, said.

Abdullah Al Mutairi, Member of the Emirates Philatelic Society and UAE Currency Researcher, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, "The exhibition is the first in the emirate and supports other exhibitions held in the UAE, with a high level of organisation, attendance and participation from various GCC countries."