Ajman Police Adopts Remote Money Deposits For Inmates

Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Ajman Police adopts remote money deposits for inmates

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Ajman Police adopted a remote money deposit system for local inmates, in cooperation with Ajman Bank, under the framework of supporting the government’s directives to achieve digital transformation and provide remote services to ensure the safety of members of the community.

Brigadier Mubarak Khalfan Al Razi, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution, said the implementation of the system is part of a series of preventive and precautionary measures taken by the country to ensure the safety of community members, by limiting the presence of people visiting institutions to hand over cash to inmates.

He added that families of inmates can go to any branch of Ajman Bank in the country and deposit the amount of money they wish to send, by providing the name and number of an inmate. The institution will then deposit the money in an inmate’s personal account, which may be used to shop at its smart supermarket.

Al Razi pointed out that the system will help reduce the exposure of the institution’s employees to inmates’ families and limit the use of paper money, as well as save time and effort, and protect the health and safety of those in prison.

