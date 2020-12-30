Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffic fines until 15th January

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, has announced that 50 percent discount on traffic fines has been extended until 15th January, 2021.

Major-General Al Nuaimi explained that the decision applies to all traffic violations committed in Ajman before 23rd November, 2020, except those related to driving vehicles in ways that endanger the lives of others, changing a vehicle’s engine or chassis without permission, and violating the precautionary measures adopted by the country to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The decision aims to ease the economic burdens of violators and help them pay off the accumulated traffic violations.