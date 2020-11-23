Ajman Police reduces traffic fines by 50% on 49th National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Coinciding with the UAE’s 49th National Day and upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, issued a resolution to reduce traffic fines by 50 percent and cancel the seizure of vehicles and issuing of traffic points, starting from 2nd December, 2020, for a one month period.

Major General Al Nuaimi explained that the resolution applies to all traffic violations committed in Ajman before 23rd November, 2020, except those related to driving vehicles in ways that endanger the lives of others, changing a vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence, and violating the precautionary measures adopted by the country to limit the spread of coronavirus pursuant to the Attorney-General’s Resolution No.

38 for 2020, amended by the Resolution No.54.

The resolution aims to ease the economic burdens of violators, especially during the dire conditions currently being witnessed by the entire world, he added, noting the keenness of the Ajman Police to ensure overall development and make its customers happy, as well as help them complete their work without disruption.

He urged vehicle owners to pay their fines and benefit from the discount, as well as avoid committing further violations and causing accidents, and adhere to traffic regulations while wishing everyone safety.