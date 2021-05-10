Ajman private schools to resume activities at 50% student, staff attendance

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) school activities conducted in private schools in Ajman are set to resume but will be limited to an attendance rate of 50 percent for students and staff, in coordination with the Ministry of education and the Ajman Crisis and Emergency Management Team.

Everyone concerned must also adhere to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This decision is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring the adherence of educational establishments to relevant precautionary measures, and is part of the team’s keenness to protect the health and safety of students and staff.