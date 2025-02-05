Open Menu

Ajman Real Estate Department Reports 80% Growth, Qualifies 132 Brokers

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 09:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that Ajman, under the vision of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has achieved inspiring successes in the process of empowering young Emirati

competencies and integrating them into various fields of work, especially the real estate field.

This is based on the belief in the need to invest in the human element, support young energies and qualify them to be an effective component of future development plans.

He stated that the positive performance of the real estate market in Ajman reflects the accelerated pace of development witnessed by the emirate across its various regions, noting the pivotal role of real estate offices and real estate brokers who effectively contributed to the promotion of the real estate sector, where the value of sales brokerage exceeded AED287.5 million during 2024.

Al Nuaimi explained that by the end of 2024, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation was able to qualify 132 national real estate brokers, an increase of 80% compared to 2023.

“The Department aims to produce 1000 graduates by 2030, through the “Citizen Broker” initiative,” he said, adding that this is of great importance in enhancing the performance of the real estate market.

"Upgrading the real estate brokerage profession, empowering Emirati youth, developing their skills, enhancing their culture related to real estate trading laws and procedures followed to practise real estate brokerage and supporting them as entrepreneurs and investors that the UAE relies on to achieve its future goals."

He mentioned that the Department has harnessed all means and ingredients for the success of this ambitious initiative, which witnessed a strong interest above expectations, given the number of registration requests received, as well as the positive interaction by participants from different social and age groups, who were 91% satisfied with the initiative.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi also pointed out that UAE women also benefited from the “Citizen Broker” initiative and had the opportunity to enter the real estate market and prove their competence and ability to contribute to the rise of this sector.

He stressed that wise leadership has succeeded in providing a supportive and encouraging environment for women and made them an active element in the process of renaissance and development while empowering them and encouraging them to thrive and succeed in various fields and specialities.

