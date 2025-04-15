Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 billion in Q1 2025

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman recorded 3,887 real estate transactions in the first quarter of 2025, with a total value exceeding AED5.55 billion, marking a 29 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, stated that the recorded growth reflects the ongoing upward trend in the emirate’s real estate sector and underscores its resilience and growing prominence on the investment map.

He noted that the value of trading reached AED3.

63 billion across 3,132 sales transactions. The Al Zahia area witnessed the highest-value transaction at AED50 million. Emirates City topped the list of the most traded real estate projects, ahead of Ajman One and City Towers, while Al Helio 2 led the most active neighbourhoods, followed by Al Zahia and Al Yasmeen.

Regarding mortgage activity, Al Muhairi confirmed the registration of 498 mortgage transactions during the first quarter of this year, with a total value exceeding AED905 million. The highest mortgage value, AED70 million, was recorded in Al Jurf Industrial 1.