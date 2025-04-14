Ajman Real Estate Transactions Reach AED2.06 Billion In March 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED2.06 billion in March 2025, marking a significant increase of over 41 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said the emirate recorded 1,025 real estate transactions in March, with trading volume totalling AED1.03 billion.
He noted that "Al Heliow 1" recorded the highest property sale at AED43 million.
Al Muhairi noted that Ajman's real estate market continues to show strong momentum, consistently achieving record figures. He said this reflects the emirate's attractive investment environment, supported by competitive pricing, integrated services, and advanced infrastructure.
He added that March also witnessed 156 mortgage transactions amounting to AED299 million. The highest mortgage value, AED40 million, was recorded in the "Al Nuaimiya 3" area.
