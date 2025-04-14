Open Menu

Ajman Real Estate Transactions Reach AED2.06 Billion In March 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED2.06 billion in March 2025, marking a significant increase of over 41 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said the emirate recorded 1,025 real estate transactions in March, with trading volume totalling AED1.03 billion.

He noted that "Al Heliow 1" recorded the highest property sale at AED43 million.

Al Muhairi noted that Ajman's real estate market continues to show strong momentum, consistently achieving record figures. He said this reflects the emirate's attractive investment environment, supported by competitive pricing, integrated services, and advanced infrastructure.

He added that March also witnessed 156 mortgage transactions amounting to AED299 million. The highest mortgage value, AED40 million, was recorded in the "Al Nuaimiya 3" area.

Related Topics

Ajman Sale Same March Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

2 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

3 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

3 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

4 minutes ago
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee M ..

UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East