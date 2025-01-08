Open Menu

Ajman Real Estate Transactions Reach AED2.28 Billion In December 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 07:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED2.28 billion in December 2024, marking a record growth of 102 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Real Estate Report issued by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Directo-General of the Department, stated that the number of real estate transactions in December 2024 reached 1,169, including 935 property trades valued at over AED1.86 billion. He noted that Al Jurf 1 recorded the highest property sale at AED300 million.

Al Muhairi highlighted that Ajman’s real estate market is experiencing unprecedented growth, achieving record figures that reflect the sector's quality, the diversity of investment opportunities, and its appeal to investors across various segments.

The emirate’s unique advantages and high competitiveness make it an attractive destination for business and investment.

The report also revealed 148 mortgage transactions in December 2024, with a total value exceeding AED252.8 million. The highest mortgage value, AED11.2 million, was recorded in the Al Jurf Industrial 3 area.

