Ajman Real Estate Transactions Reach AED2.28 Billion In December 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 07:00 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED2.28 billion in December 2024, marking a record growth of 102 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Real Estate Report issued by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.
Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Directo-General of the Department, stated that the number of real estate transactions in December 2024 reached 1,169, including 935 property trades valued at over AED1.86 billion. He noted that Al Jurf 1 recorded the highest property sale at AED300 million.
Al Muhairi highlighted that Ajman’s real estate market is experiencing unprecedented growth, achieving record figures that reflect the sector's quality, the diversity of investment opportunities, and its appeal to investors across various segments.
The emirate’s unique advantages and high competitiveness make it an attractive destination for business and investment.
The report also revealed 148 mortgage transactions in December 2024, with a total value exceeding AED252.8 million. The highest mortgage value, AED11.2 million, was recorded in the Al Jurf Industrial 3 area.
Recent Stories
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024
Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone
SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 20244 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance drone delivery safet ..4 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone19 minutes ago
-
SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah19 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including parts of Occupied Pal ..49 minutes ago
-
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah49 minutes ago
-
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 202550 minutes ago
-
Erth Zayed Philanthropies commits $40 million to support environmental, sustainable development prog ..1 hour ago
-
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 20251 hour ago
-
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services1 hour ago
-
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-tech business into Esw ..1 hour ago