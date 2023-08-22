Open Menu

Ajman Real Estate Transactions Total AED7.17bn In H1'23

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Ajman real estate transactions total AED7.17bn in H1&#039;23

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) The real estate market in Ajman showed robust performance in the first half of 2023 (H1'23), with total real estate transactions surpassing AED7.17 billion.

This figure, which represents a significant growth rate of 15.6 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022, was included in the real estate report published by the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation and underscored the thriving economic activity in the emirate's property sector.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation, said that the aforementioned period witnessed a total of 5,310 real estate transactions, adding that the cumulative value of these transactions exceeding AED7.17 billion highlights a robust demand for properties.

The trading volume accounted for AED4.57 billion, involving 3,980 trading operations. Mortgage transactions numbered 972, translating to a total value of AED1.55 billion.

Al Muhairi also noted that this performance is in line with the consistent upward trajectory of the emirate’s real estate sector and can be primarily attributed to a sustained demand for properties and a steady inflow of investments in diverse real estate projects within the emirate.

May, in particular, emerged as a notable month, witnessing a peak value of real estate transactions totalling AED1.9 billion, signifying an impressive growth rate exceeding 133 percent compared to the corresponding month in 2022.

These statistics also collectively portray the resilience and vibrancy of Ajman's real estate market.

Related Topics

Ajman Market Billion

Recent Stories

COP28 reaffirms UAE’s commitment to leading glob ..

COP28 reaffirms UAE’s commitment to leading global drive to tackle climate cha ..

31 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Governer of Musandam

RAK Ruler receives Governer of Musandam

46 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent ..

Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent jail

1 hour ago
 Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart disea ..

Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart diseases

1 hour ago
 CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms an ..

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms and hunting rifles at ADIHEX 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killin ..

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killing of a civilian at LoC

1 hour ago
China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue oper ..

Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue operation

1 hour ago
 Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

1 hour ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

1 hour ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East