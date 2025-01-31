Ajman Real Estate Valuations Reach AED8.38 Billion In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:46 AM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman recorded 1,853 real estate valuation transactions in 2024, with a total value exceeding AED8.38 billion, according to annual data from the Ajman Real Estate Index.
Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, stated in a press release to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that valuation transactions for real estate development project units amounted to 594 transactions, with a total value of AED361.8 million.
He also noted that 1,512 valuation transactions were processed for investors applying for golden residency, totalling AED3.82 billion.
Al Muhairi highlighted that the annual statistics reflect the growing demand in Ajman’s real estate market and underscore the emirate’s appeal to investors and entrepreneurs.
He attributed this to Ajman’s promising investment opportunities, competitive prices, and high-quality real estate offerings, which align with investors’ expectations while providing a secure and stable business environment conducive to diverse investor segments.
He further noted that commercial property valuations in 2024 accounted for 391 transactions worth AED5.29 billion, surpassing residential property valuations, which amounted to AED2.12 billion. Industrial properties ranked third, with a total valuation of AED888 million. The annual real estate report also included personal property valuations and assessments conducted for courts and institutions.
