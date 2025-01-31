Open Menu

Ajman Real Estate Valuations Reach AED8.38 Billion In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:46 AM

Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion in 2024

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman recorded 1,853 real estate valuation transactions in 2024, with a total value exceeding AED8.38 billion, according to annual data from the Ajman Real Estate Index.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, stated in a press release to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that valuation transactions for real estate development project units amounted to 594 transactions, with a total value of AED361.8 million.

He also noted that 1,512 valuation transactions were processed for investors applying for golden residency, totalling AED3.82 billion.

Al Muhairi highlighted that the annual statistics reflect the growing demand in Ajman’s real estate market and underscore the emirate’s appeal to investors and entrepreneurs.

He attributed this to Ajman’s promising investment opportunities, competitive prices, and high-quality real estate offerings, which align with investors’ expectations while providing a secure and stable business environment conducive to diverse investor segments.

He further noted that commercial property valuations in 2024 accounted for 391 transactions worth AED5.29 billion, surpassing residential property valuations, which amounted to AED2.12 billion. Industrial properties ranked third, with a total valuation of AED888 million. The annual real estate report also included personal property valuations and assessments conducted for courts and institutions.

Related Topics

Business Ajman Gold Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

2 minutes ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

3 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

3 minutes ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

3 minutes ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

3 minutes ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

3 minutes ago
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of ..

Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion ..

Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion in 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East