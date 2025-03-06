Ajman Records AED9.655 Billion In Construction Contracts In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 04:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced that construction contracts' value in the emirate exceeded AED9.655 billion in 2024. This aligns with the emirate’s strategic goal of achieving sustainable development in the construction and building sector.
Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, highlighted that the value of the contracts saw significant growth compared to 2023, when it reached AED5.936 billion. He also emphasised Ajman’s success in positioning itself as a model modern emirate that ensures a high quality of life for residents, visitors, and tourists while providing an ideal investment environment for successful and sustainable projects across various sectors.
He further noted that the rate of increase in the value of construction contracts recorded 62.66% compared to 2023, crediting continuous efforts, strategic planning, and forward-thinking policies aimed at enhancing service excellence in building permit issuance, expediting processes, and boosting the emirate’s global competitiveness.
