Ajman registered AED931 million property deals in April

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) A total of 557 property deals were conducted in Ajman worth AED931 million in April 2021, a 4.1 percent growth compared to March.

Eng.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the emirate’s property market has gained investor trust thanks to the ongoing rapid, comprehensive development drive, which is buoyed by a business-friendly, investment-conducive environment and an advanced infrastructure.