Ajman relaxes COVID-19 rules for wedding receptions, social events from 1st June

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Wedding receptions and social and entertainment events in hotels and wedding halls will resume effective 1st June, 2021, in Ajman, according to the emirate's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team.

This comes with precautions in place, however, including limiting number of attendees to 100 per hall, with each table to have a cap capacity of five persons, along with full adherence to other relevant physical distancing protocols.

Receiving both doses of the Covid vaccine on Al Hosn app is also mandatory for all attendees, with financial fines to be handed out for violators.