Ajman Residency issues first Gold Card visa to Nesto Group Director

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The Emirate of Ajman’s first golden card visa was granted to Siddique Pallolathil, Director of Nesto Group.

The General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Ajman has issued the first golden card to Mr. Pallolathil as part of the permanent residency system tailored for investors. The Golden Card System was implemented as per the Cabinet decision No. 56 of 2018, by which a package of facilities has been offered to investors, entrepreneurs, talented people who meet specified conditions as well as their families.

The permanent visa was presented to the Nesto Group Director by Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah Alwan, Executive Director of the General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, in Ajman.

Brigadier Alwan said that the permanent residence system 'Golden Card' contributes to maintaining the state's leading position as a magnet for capital and investments and harnessing the skills and abilities of residents in various medical, engineering and scientific fields.

The golden cardholders are entitled to a host of privileges and facilities including a residency visa without a sponsor to them and their families (spouse and children). The holders can also sponsor up to three workers and obtain a residency visa for one of his/her senior employees.